Large-scale attack by Russian Federation: most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions, emergency power cuts are in effect, - "Ukrenergo"

Due to a massive enemy attack, emergency power cuts have been introduced in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions. Restoration work is underway.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo".

"To stabilise the situation in the power system, emergency power cuts have been introduced in the aforementioned regions, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the company said.

Due to the consequences of previous enemy shelling in Chernihiv region, the local regional power companies have introduced a schedule of hourly power cuts for one line. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by Russian shelling as quickly as possible.

Emergency repair work is continuing in each of the regions affected by enemy attacks.

Massive shelling on October 10

On the night of Friday, 10 October 2025, Russia carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Poltava, and Cherkasy.

At least 12 people were injured in the capital, eight of whom were hospitalised.

A seven-year-old boy was killed as a result of the shelling of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

Explosions were reported in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykivskyi district and was hospitalised.

A high-rise building was damaged by a missile strike in Kaniv. One person was injured.

In the Poltava region, debris and direct hits damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the Kremenchuk district.

This attack is part of the continued escalation of Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.