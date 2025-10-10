Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv: enemy attacked in several waves, 11 people injured, and more than 5,800 houses left without electricity. PHOTOS

During the night, Kyiv was hit by drones and missiles on residential buildings and critical facilities. Power engineers, rescuers, and utilities are working to restore electricity, water, and city communications.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko.

Power outage in the capital

According to Tkachenko, as of 10:15 a.m., more than 5,800 residential buildings (apartment buildings, private houses) are without power.

"The number is dynamic, the services are working on the connection. The private sector, especially on the left bank, is also without power. The situation with water supply is also difficult here. On the right bank, there are no electricity and water supplies in Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. In other districts, there are isolated pockets of outages. We are recording a decrease in pressure in water supply networks almost everywhere," the statement said.

Tkachenko added that it is necessary to follow the messages of Ukrenergo and DTEK. The priority of restoring power supply is currently social infrastructure facilities and key city communications, followed by residential infrastructure. Water supply is being gradually restored, and the pressure in the network is being restored step by step.

Transport situation

Some trolleybus and tram routes are out of service due to the power outage.

According to Kyivpastrans, buses have been launched to provide transportation:

No. 37TR - from Myloslavska Street to "Lisova" metro station;

No. 28T - from Darnytska Square to Myloslavska Street;

No. 30TR - from Myloslavska Street to the "Pochaina" metro station;

No. 8T - from Darnytska Square to "Pozniaky" metro station, duplicating the route of tram No. 8.

In addition, the number of buses No. 114 and No. 50TR has been increased.

As for the metro, trains are running on the red line from "Akademmistechko" station to "Lisova" station, with the interval between trains increased.

"Currently, the 'red' and 'blue' metro lines are operating as usual. The green line carries passengers between 'Syrets' and 'Osokorky' stations. Trains do not run between 'Pozniaky' and 'Chervonyi Khutir' stations," Tkachenko said.

The situation in education

The format of work of educational institutions is determined locally, depending on the situation. School administrations and other institutions are trying to communicate this information to parents.

In all districts, invincibility points are being deployed, the addresses of which can be found at https://nezlamnist.gov.ua/ or on the pages of district state administrations.

Consequences of the attack on residential buildings

Several locations were recorded with damage and falling debris. The main area was a house on Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard in the Pechersk district, where 11 people were injured. The headquarters, located in Lyceum No. 84 (32a Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard), is working nearby.

