Number of schools and kindergartens in Kyiv are currently operating as Points of Invincibility, - KCSA

Educational institutions on the left bank of Kyiv are operating under emergency conditions due to Russian attacks on the capital's energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Yes, schools and kindergartens on the left bank, as well as some educational institutions in other areas, are currently operating in the mode of Points of Invincibility. This means: heat, light from generators, the ability to recharge devices, access to water, shelter during air raid alerts.

The educational process is taking place in a conditionally remote format: when there is electricity, teachers conduct online lessons, and when there is no electricity, children receive assignments for independent review (without overload — only the amount that really needs to be worked on that day)," the statement said.

Educational institutions have organised regular classes/groups.

"However, we ask parents to keep their children at home if possible. We also appeal to the heads of institutions: if your employees have preschoolers or schoolchildren, please allow them to work remotely today.

The city services are doing everything possible to restore electricity and water supply," the KCSA concluded.

