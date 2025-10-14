Only Putin’s decision to withdraw Russian troops is needed to end war in Ukraine, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that a single phone call from dictator Vladimir Putin to the Russian military leadership could put an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with a link to RMF FM, he said this at a press conference in Poland.

According to Sikorski, all that is needed to end the war in Ukraine is Putin's decision to withdraw Russian troops and his call to the head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

That is why, the Polish Foreign Minister emphasized, resolving the war in Ukraine is easier than ending the conflict in the Middle East.

When asked whether the chances of Putin calling Gerasimov were increasing, Sikorski replied that "they increase when the Russian economy begins to slow down."

"Ukraine has shown that it has been holding Putin back in Donbas for 10 years. Putin will not win. We need to show that we are ready to support Ukraine in the medium term and implement our Western sanctions on Russian oil, gas, and technology," added the Polish foreign minister.