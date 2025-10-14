Partial power outage in Kyiv caused by grid overload – KCSA

Due to grid overload, an incident occurred at one of Kyiv’s energy facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

It is noted that power partially went out in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

"Specialists are currently working to restore power," the KCSA said.

