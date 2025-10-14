3 214 55
Partial power outage in Kyiv caused by grid overload – KCSA
Due to grid overload, an incident occurred at one of Kyiv’s energy facilities.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).
It is noted that power partially went out in the Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Pecherskyi districts.
"Specialists are currently working to restore power," the KCSA said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password