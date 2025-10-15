The crew of a Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed the position of Russian drone operators in the north.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers' position was hit by two French AASM HAMMER precision aerial bombs.

"Our Falcons had a great time in the North. The crew of the MiG-29 is busting up a fat nest of arrogant f#ggish drone operators who are tired of living. Two AASM HAMMER baguettes for maximum lethal effect," reads the commentary to the video of the Ukrainian pilots' successful combat work.

