IT Coalition raises more than €1.2 billion for digitalization of Armed Forces - 11th meeting held in Stockholm

The 11th meeting of the IT Coalition, which is a tool for targeted support of digitalization projects and technology procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, took place in Stockholm.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Ministry of Defense.

The participants of the meeting agreed on new ways to accelerate the procurement of technologies for the Ukrainian army and on additional funding for the digitalization of the defense sector.

During the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine told their partners about the evolution of the army's communications system, the integration of the DELTA combat system and its role in supporting ISTAR processes, as well as the advantages of digital combat systems in managing operations with unmanned systems.

"Today, new military technologies are being developed and tested for viability on the battlefield in Ukraine. It is extremely important for us to increase funding for digital projects and speed up procurement processes as much as possible so that technologies can reach the troops faster. We are grateful to the leading countries and Sweden for their organization and active cooperation," said Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization.

Since its creation in September 2023, the IT coalition has already raised more than €1.2 billion for the development of the technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, thanks to partners, Ukrainian units have recently received tactical-level telecommunications kits, as well as satellite and mobile communications equipment from Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. The Ministry of Defense expresses its special gratitude to Germany for its significant contribution to the development of radio communication systems and support for digital projects.

Thanks to the support of the IT coalition, today the Ministry of Defense is also actively deploying Impulse — the first tactical-level system for military personnel accounting. It automates the work of combat units, provides accurate and organized data on personnel, and helps the command make decisions based on up-to-date information.

What is an IT coalition?

The IT Coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the "Ramstein format"). It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in the areas of IT, communications, and cybersecurity. Currently, the IT Coalition includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Ukraine. The coalition is led by Estonia and Luxembourg.