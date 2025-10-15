Mayor of Dniprorudne Matvieiev was tortured in captivity and died from multiple injuries and wounds on 7 September 2024, - Office of Prosecutor General

Russians tortured Yevhen Matvieiev, mayor of Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia region, to death while he was in captivity. He died from multiple injuries and wounds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"Death was caused by a closed blunt trauma to the torso with multiple rib fractures, damage to the lungs and pleura," the OPG said in response to a question about the cause of death.

According to the prosecutor's office, the mayor of Dniprorudne died on 7 September 2024 in pre-trial detention centre No. 3 in the city of Kizel, Perm Krai, the Russian Federation.

The prosecutor's office also added that no individuals have been notified of suspicion in the proceedings at this time. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Matvieiev died in Russian captivity in February 2024.

As a reminder, the Russians captured Dniprorudne in the Zaporizhzhia region at the end of February 2022, and later took the mayor, Yevhen Matvieiev, prisoner.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Matvieiev spent two years and eight months in Russian captivity and was tortured to death. His body was returned to Ukraine during the exchange.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the news of the death of the mayor of Dniprorudne. He stated that at least six mayors and community leaders are still being held captive by Russia.

According to the president, Ukraine is involving mediators to free the captives and is also exploring various political and legal options.