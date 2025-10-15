Stefanishyna on Tomahawk missiles: Ukraine’s possible ability to use these weapons is important trump card in negotiations with Russia

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, said that long-range Tomahawk missiles would be a powerful deterrent and reduce the threat of massive air attacks by the Russian Federation if Ukraine receives them.

She said this in an interview with blogger Mario Noufol, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the ability to strike Russian weapons at the preparation stage will prevent attacks on Ukrainian cities and save civilian lives.

"The ability to destroy the aggressor's potential on its territory prevents and reduces the aggressor's motivation to attack Ukraine throughout its territory, covering our cities with missiles and killing our civilians," Stefanishyna said.

She also emphasized that the very fact of having such a capability on Ukrainian territory is an important deterrent factor, even if the missiles are not used: this changes the balance of power and can affect the negotiating positions of the parties.

"It's not even necessary that Ukraine uses these weapons... just the understanding that this capability is on the territory of Ukraine is a very important trump card in negotiations," the ambassador added.

