Major Fokin appointed to lead 125th Brigade whose soldiers complained of "punishment battalion"– media

After complaints from service members, the commander of the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, Vadym Bondarenko, has been relieved of command.

The brigade’s new commander is Major Volodymyr Fokin, known by the callsign "Foka." Fokin volunteered for Azov in 2015 and left the Armed Forces three years later, returning to civilian life as a swimming coach and working with the NGO "Union of ATO Veterans of Kyiv’s Podil District."

On February 24, 2022, Fokin returned to military service. Over time, he served as a soldier, company commander, and battalion commander, later becoming deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and head of logistics.

Previously, the 125th Brigade, now part of the 3rd Army Corps, was commanded by Colonel Vadym Bondarenko.

As a reminder, service personnel of the repair battalion of the 125th Heavy Mechanized Brigade, who recently protested their transfer to an assault unit without proper training, were reportedly sent to Kupiansk to dig trenches but, upon arrival, were told to take up firing positions and hold the defense.