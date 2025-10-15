Ukraine estimates defense needs for 2026 at $120 billion, and we ask partners to cover half by investing 0.25% of GDP, - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine can cover only half of its defense needs for the next year, and appealed to NATO partners to cover the remaining costs.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth", he stated this at a meeting of the contact group on defense of Ukraine (the "Ramstein" format).

Thus, the Ukrainian minister emphasized that Ukraine needs the help of partners in order to cover military needs during the war against Russian aggression.

"We estimate the needs (in the defense budget. - Ed.) for 2026 at $120 billion. Ukraine will cover $60 billion of them, and we ask partners to cover the rest," he noted.

Shmyhal noted that the easiest way to do this would be to make a joint decision to allocate a small share of the allies' defense budgets for the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces: "The most effective way is to allocate 0.25% of GDP for this."

"If this is not achievable for Europe and non-European partners, then the only way is a loan secured by frozen Russian assets," Shmyhal added.

The participants of the meeting also emphasized the importance of the PURL initiative, developed for the purchase of American weapons with the funds of the allies.

