Emergency power outages in effect across all regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo (updated)

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and across all regions of Ukraine (except for Donetsk region and part of Chernihiv region).

According to DTEK, the power outages are applied at Ukrenergo’s instruction.

In case of changes, the information will be updated.

Ukrenergo said that due to the strained situation in Ukraine’s unified power system, emergency power cuts have been introduced in all regions (except Donetsk region and part of Chernihiv region.)

"The reason for the restrictions is the aftermath of previous Russian attacks on energy infrastructure," the company explained.

In Chernihiv region, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is currently applying three rounds of hourly rolling outages.

Emergency repair and restoration work is ongoing in all regions affected by the strikes.

As reported, the day before, due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by previous Russian shelling, emergency blackouts were introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

Earlier, it was reported that following massive strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and rolling blackouts, there has been a sharp surge in demand for autonomous power supply equipment.

As a reminder, according to the Air Force, on the night of October 10, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles of various types. In total, the enemy deployed 32 missiles and 465 UAVs, of which 420 targets were neutralized by air defense systems.

The strikes primarily targeted energy facilities. One of the hits left Kyiv’s left bank without power, while other regions also experienced outages. Most of the disruptions were resolved within 24 hours.