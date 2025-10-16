ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,127,300 people (+1,870 per day), 11,261 tanks, 33,713 artillery systems, 23,384 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,127,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 16 October 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,127,300 (+1,080) individuals;
  • tanks – 11,261 (+2) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,384 (+9) units
  • artillery systems – 33,713 (+42) units
  • MLRS – 1,520 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,227 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 427 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 70,437 (+416)
  • cruise missiles – 3,859 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 64,468 (+139)
  • special equipment – 3,977 (+0)

