Ukrainian children’s karate team, created on initiative of Vasyl Kostiuk, impressed at Polish Open 2025

On 11-12 October, the Polish Open 2025 international tournament was held in Bielsko-Biała (Poland), bringing together more than 2,700 athletes from 33 countries. Ukraine performed brilliantly, winning 167 medals (48 gold, 39 silver and 80 bronze). It confidently took the first place in the overall standings, leaving Poland (15, 18, 25) and Denmark (5, 5, 15) behind.

A special event of the tournament was the debut of the Ukrainian national karate team, which entered the international arena for the first time in its official capacity as a national team. Its creation and participation in the competition were made possible thanks to full funding from the children's sports development fund of entrepreneur and philanthropist Vasyl Kostiuk.

"The name 'reserve team' for Ukraine's children's karate team is 200% justified. In a few years, these children will be conquering the podiums of adult sport," emphasised Oleh Yastrebov, head coach of the children's karate team.

According to him, the first official trip with 22 young athletes was extremely successful: half of the team climbed the podium, winning 11 medals, including 4 gold medals.

"There are currently no analogues to the functioning of children's karate teams in Europe. We are the first on the European continent to build a systematic training programme for future champions, motivating children aged 10-13," the coach emphasised.

The Ukrainian Karate Federation and Vasyl Kostiuk's team continue to develop initiatives to support children's sports. The next stage for young karatekas will be the Youth League, which will take place on 4-7 December in Venice. There, the team plans to confirm its status as leaders and gain new victories for Ukraine.