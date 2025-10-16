Park named after Trump to appear in Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, one of the parks will be renamed in honor of US President Donald Trump.

At an extraordinary session of the city council, 22 deputies supported the decision.

The proposal to rename the park was made by Maryna Semenko, head of the "European Solidarity" faction.

It is known that the "Kazka" park will be renamed in Sherstianka neighborhood.

The explanatory note states that the park will be renamed "in order to honor outstanding political leaders of our time and to draw international attention to the reconstruction of the hero city of Chernihiv."

"The residents of Chernihiv sincerely hope that, in this period of new international challenges, Donald Trump will be able to make efforts to prevent another major war and achieve lasting peace. We believe that this is precisely why he deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the note reads.

The deputy later announced that the next step would be to invite the US president and his family to visit the hero city of Chernihiv.

