Russian strikes on energy infrastructure caused enormous damage in Donetsk region, - DTEK

Russian strikes on energy facilities have caused enormous damage to the power system in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Alina Bondarenko, CEO of "DTEK Merezhi", according to Censor.NET, citing hromadske.

"The Donetsk region is the most terrible region, the scale of destruction there is colossal. We are now working together with 'Ukrenergo' to restore what has been destroyed," Bondarenko said.

She added that on 10 October, when a Russian attack left Kyiv residents without power, the electricity supply was restored within 24 hours. Between 10 and 13 October, power was restored in the Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The head of the company noted that European and American partners ensured preparations for the heating season. "DTEK Merezhi" prepared in three areas: a repair programme, an investment programme and an emergency reserve for the season.

The company is also implementing energy storage projects in partnership with the American company Fluence and is preparing to launch the 500 MW Tyligulska wind farm, which will be completed in 2026.

