Russia changes tactics in energy attacks - now targeting distribution substations with drones, says Ukrenergo

The tactics of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power system have changed: while at the start of the full-scale invasion the enemy targeted high-voltage substations with massive strikes, since September the focus has shifted to distribution substations, Ukrzaliznytsia substations, and later those of Ukrenergo, particularly in frontline regions.

This was stated by Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to hromadske.

According to Zaichenko, in earlier stages up to "100 missiles" could be launched at Ukrenergo substations, whereas now Russia relies heavily on drone attacks and a "scorched-earth" tactic, with large numbers of UAVs striking energy infrastructure on a daily basis. Some of these attacks, he added, have been particularly severe for Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The Ukrenergo head noted that the war has accelerated the transformation of Ukraine’s energy system, which was originally designed for large industrial loads and has proven vulnerable. What is needed now, he said, is more distributed generation and the development of energy storage systems to help balance the grid and reduce dependence on centralized facilities.

Zaichenko also emphasized a change in consumer behavior: electricity consumption has become more "volatile," making it essential to promote measures that reflect varying electricity prices throughout the day and move toward distributed solutions and energy storage.

