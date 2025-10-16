Ukraine identified as key element of EU defence readiness

In the updated European Union defence roadmap, Ukraine is identified as a key component of European security.

Censor.NET reports this citing European Pravda.

The document says Ukraine should become a "steel porcupine", an overly costly target for any aggressor. To achieve this, EU member states and Ukraine must jointly develop defence capabilities, exchange combat experience, and integrate Ukraine’s defence-industrial base into Europe’s.

The European Commission plans to secure a reparations loan using frozen Russian assets to ensure steady weapons supplies, primarily from European and Ukrainian firms. The document also envisages scaling up training programmes under the EUMAM mission, improving intelligence sharing, and creating a joint "drone alliance" with Ukraine.

Targets include launching the "drone alliance" in Q1 2026, delivering 2 million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2025, and establishing the Brave Tech EU initiative to test battlefield innovations by the end of 2026.

