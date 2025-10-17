ENG
News


Russians tend to overestimate their successes on battlefield - Vance

Vance made a statement about the war in Ukraine. Russians overestimate successes

US Vice President J.D. Vance believes that Russia tends to overestimate its successes in the war against Ukraine.

He stated this on Newsmax, Censor.NET reports.

"I think there is a fundamental discrepancy in expectations, I would say, in the Russian-Ukrainian war, where the Russians tend to believe that they are achieving more success on the battlefield than they actually are," he said.

According to Vance, this is what has made it difficult to reach an agreement over the past few months.

"Although, again, we have made progress," the US vice president added.

He believes that a peaceful settlement is still possible, but it will require "a lot more work."

