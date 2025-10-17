Russia’s losses make it impossible to transfer troops from Pokrovsk direction - Rubizh NGU brigade

The Russian Federation suffers heavy losses in the Pokrovsk direction, but continues rotations and tries to cut off Ukrainian logistics. And in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to advance, looking for weak spots in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated on the air of Hromadske Radio by Andrii Otchenash, an officer of the Rubizh brigade.

"The losses suffered by the Russians in the Pokrovsk direction make it impossible to transfer them to other areas of the front - the troops are completely drained of blood. We have seen several rotations when the occupiers changed units only because they had no more people left. They threw everyone into positions - from infantry soldiers to headquarters commanders," he noted.

According to Otchenash, the Russian Federation is currently using the reserves that are still at its disposal, but their resource is rapidly running out.

