US President Donald Trump cannot be defeated in negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated on Rmf24 by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"One conflict has been resolved in the Middle East, we can focus on another. President Trump has opened the door very wide and created conditions, which is a certain strategy on the part of the US. But the time has come to say 'I'm checking' regarding Russia," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He also emphasized the escalation of Washington's rhetoric towards Moscow in recent weeks and the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. According to the Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Trump's last conversation with Putin will be balanced by the talks between the US President and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kosiniak-Kamysz called the declarations on the supply of weapons and the change of narratives in favor of more active assistance to Kyiv positive signals of support for Ukraine from the US and its allies.

