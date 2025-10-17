In south, Russia reduces use of drones due to poor visibility, but intensifies artillery shellings and assaults, - Defence Forces

In southern Ukraine, Russian occupation forces are reducing their use of UAVs during days with unfavourable weather conditions, but are increasing the intensity of artillery shelling and may intensify their assault operations.

This was reported on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy uses reconnaissance drones, kamikaze drones and UAVs less often during poor visibility, but at the same time intensifies shelling and uses more ammunition. In addition, the enemy is gradually transferring assault unit personnel to frontline positions, from where offensives are planned.

"One of the stages at which we are trying to stop him (the enemy - ed.) is the transfer of personnel to the front lines, so we are trying to strike them earlier. When weather conditions deteriorate, he will try to do this more intensively," Voloshyn said.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are tracking the enemy's concentration points and plan to act pre-emptively to reduce the number of assaults and maintain their positions.

