Fico announces visit to Ukraine for next intergovernmental consultations
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that the next round of Ukrainian–Slovak intergovernmental consultations will take place in Ukraine and confirmed his readiness to personally attend the meeting.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
"I have already accepted the invitation to the next talks. The exact date and time are yet to be agreed, but they will definitely take place on Ukrainian territory, and we will do everything possible to ensure that the situation improves by then."
The prime minister also thanked the Ukrainian delegation for visiting Košice and emphasized that he values the ongoing dialogue between the two governments.
