Sybiha: Slovakia ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to contribute to security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a new security architecture in Europe.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the statement followed talks in Košice with Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár.

"The Slovak side is prepared to make its contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the new European security architecture. I emphasized the critical need to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia to advance peace," Sybiha said.

The ministers also discussed the EU’s upcoming 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be adopted soon.

"I also stressed the importance of fully utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. I underlined our successful cooperation in protecting national minorities, an example for the entire region, showing that where there is genuine goodwill on both sides, there are no problems in this area," Sybiha added.

