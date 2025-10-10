Slovakia must be part of "drone wall" – President Pellegrini
Drone Industry
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has stated that Slovakia must be part of the "drone wall."
According to Censor.NET, citing TASR, Pellegrini made the statement on Friday during a summit in Estonia.
He stressed that no country on NATO’s eastern flank should be excluded from the project.
"Slovakia must be part of this initiative. The eastern flank must be protected as one whole — there can be no pauses or gaps," the president said.
He added that Ukraine’s knowledge and experience could be used to help achieve this goal.
"It seems that instead of expensive and extremely inaccessible technical systems, we could use affordable solutions developed by Ukrainian producers, systems that could at least help detect potential drone incursions into our territory. Then, of course, the second part is destroying or shooting down such drones," Pellegrini said, adding that he would like to discuss the issue with Slovakia’s partners.
"There must be agreement among all of us that the eastern border must be protected as a single whole, leaving no country aside," the president concluded.
As previously reported, Slovakia will do everything necessary to become part of the "drone wall" project.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password