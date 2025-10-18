ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7265 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 201 16

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,129,180 people (+1,150 per day), 11,267 tanks, 33,789 artillery systems, 23,396 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,129,180 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/17/25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,129,180 (+1,150) people
  • tanks – 11,267 (+1)
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,396 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 33,789 (+41)
  • MLRS – 1,522 (+2)
  • air defense systems – 1,228 (+0)
  • aircraft – 428 (+1)
  • helicopters – 346 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs – 71,523 (+498)
  • cruise missiles – 3,864 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automobiles and tankers – 64,672 (+131)
  • special equipment – ​​3,980 (+2)

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Генштаб оновив втрати РФ: понад 1,12 млн окупантів

Author: 

Russian Army (10298) Armed Forces HQ (4521) liquidation (2802) elimination (6035)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 