Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,129,180 people (+1,150 per day), 11,267 tanks, 33,789 artillery systems, 23,396 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,129,180 Russian occupiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/17/25 are approximately:
- personnel – about 1,129,180 (+1,150) people
- tanks – 11,267 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles – 23,396 (+2)
- artillery systems – 33,789 (+41)
- MLRS – 1,522 (+2)
- air defense systems – 1,228 (+0)
- aircraft – 428 (+1)
- helicopters – 346 (+0)
- operational-tactical level UAVs – 71,523 (+498)
- cruise missiles – 3,864 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automobiles and tankers – 64,672 (+131)
- special equipment – 3,980 (+2)
