Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,130,180 people (+1,000 per day), 11,268 tanks, 33,834 artillery systems, 23,399 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Another thousand occupiers were destroyed in a day. What data does the General Staff provide?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,130,180 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,130,180 (+1,000) people
  • tanks - 11,268 (+1) of
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,399 (+3) of
  • artillery systems - 33,834 (+45) of
  • MLRS - 1,524 (+2) of
  • air defense systems - 1,228 (+0) of
  • aircraft - 428 (+0) of
  • helicopters - 346 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAVs - 71,967 (+444)
  • cruise missiles - 3,864 (+0)
  • ships / boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • automobiles and tankers - 64,798 (+126)
  • special equipment - 3,980 (+0)

Is the data final?

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

