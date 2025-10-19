Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,130,180 people (+1,000 per day), 11,268 tanks, 33,834 artillery systems, 23,399 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,130,180 Russian occupiers.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,130,180 (+1,000) people

tanks - 11,268 (+1) of

armored combat vehicles - 23,399 (+3) of

artillery systems - 33,834 (+45) of

MLRS - 1,524 (+2) of

air defense systems - 1,228 (+0) of

aircraft - 428 (+0) of

helicopters - 346 (+0)

operational-tactical level UAVs - 71,967 (+444)

cruise missiles - 3,864 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers - 64,798 (+126)

special equipment - 3,980 (+0)

Is the data final?

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

