Minus 100 enemy UAVs: work of "Rarog" unmanned systems regiment. VIDEO

Operators of the 427th Rarog unmanned aerial systems regiment reported the destruction of 100 Russian drones.

The military posted footage of their combat work on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"What once seemed unreal has become our aesthetics of life. Minus 100 enemy UAVs - people, positions, cities are saved. The work is done by Rarog's air defence system," the statement said.

