Russia is preparing for possible conflict with Baltic States and Poland, using Belarus - DIU

Russia continues to prepare for a possible conflict with the Baltic states and Poland, using the territory of Belarus.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the DIU is currently constantly monitoring military activity in Belarus. No powerful Russian groups have been detected there so far, so the threat level remains low.

At the same time, Skibitskyi emphasized that Moscow has not abandoned its plans to use Belarusian territory for military purposes. In particular, this year's Zapad exercises showed that Russia is preparing for potential combat operations not only against Ukraine, but also against the Baltic states, Northern Europe, and Poland.

