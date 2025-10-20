US does not support G7 plan on Russian assets for Ukraine – Bloomberg

The United States has informed its European partners that it does not currently plan to join the G7 initiative to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

According to sources, Washington believes that using these funds could pose risks to financial markets.

Bloomberg also notes that there is no full consensus within the G7: the United Kingdom and Canada support the European plan, while Japan shares the U.S.’s cautious stance.

The European Commission is currently considering the use of about €170 billion in frozen Russian assets. The plan envisions allocating around €140 billion to Ukraine in the form of a "reparations loan."

The issue is expected to be discussed at the EU summit on October 23–24.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union plans to establish by the end of 2027 an agency to determine compensation amounts for Ukrainians who suffered moral damages due to Russia’s war.

These compensations would cover cases such as the death or disappearance of loved ones, torture, sexual violence, forced displacement, imprisonment, and forced emigration.

