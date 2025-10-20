Wanted to surrender: occupier killed by his own invaders. VIDEO

The "South" Joint Forces Group has released footage showing a Russian soldier being killed by his own army while attempting to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports that the video captures the occupier walking toward Ukrainian positions with his hands raised — when a Russian drone strikes him.

"The ending is logical and predictable: when you make a deal with the devil, you die either at the hands of Ukrainians or your own," Ukrainian soldiers commented ironically under the video.

