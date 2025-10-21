Rada extends martial law and mobilisation until 3 February 2026
The Verkhovna Rada has once again approved the extension of martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for 90 days.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Thus, the legal regime will remain in force until at least 3 February 2026.
The Verkhovna Rada also voted to extend the term of general mobilisation for 90 days.
This was the 17th vote on this initiative.
The parliament noted that the decision is necessary to repel the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.
The draft laws must be signed by Speaker Stefanchuk and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
