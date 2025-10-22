Zelenskyy to visit Sweden today: statements on arms exports expected

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Sweden today and meet with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

This was reported by the press service of the country's government, Censor.NET reports.

"It is expected that during the meeting the leaders will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and bilateral defense cooperation between Sweden and Ukraine," the statement said.

The meeting will also be attended by Swedish Minister of Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister of Defense Poul Jonsson, and Minister of Education and Integration Simona Mohamsson.

After the meeting, Kristersson and Zelenskyy will hold a press conference "to make an announcement regarding the export of defense products."

