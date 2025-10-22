Russians tortured to death family in Donetsk region. Man and his two sons were killed. Woman is undergoing surgery in Dnipro

Russian soldiers in Zvanivka, Donetsk Oblast, tortured and killed a man and his two sons. The woman managed to survive after being shot in the face. Doctors are currently performing surgery on her.

This was reported by Serhii Ryzhenko, CEO of the Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital, according to Censor.NET.

"It was a difficult night. Her story is the most horrific story of the war. Olha, 57, should have died. A bullet hit her in the face, and the enemies thought she was dead. Zvanivka, Donetsk region, near Siversk.

Olha, her husband and two sons were hiding in the basement from drones. The younger son, 32, ran for water, and at that moment the Russians came in. They have been torturing them for a day, then shot the husband (65) and the older son (35). The younger son was also found dead later," he said.

Olha was taken to Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro. Anaesthesiologists spent the whole night preparing her for surgery.

Doctors plan to perform plastic surgery, examine the wound and remove the bullet from her face. The operation is currently underway.

