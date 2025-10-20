ENG
Emergency services rescued minor girl who jumped from Amur Bridge in Dnipro. PHOTO

Emergency workers rescued a 17-year-old Dnipro resident who jumped from the Amur Bridge on the evening of 19 October.

According to Censor.NET, the rescue service was called by local residents who witnessed the incident - the girl was in the water about 100 metres from the shore.

Photo: SES

Divers quickly swam to her in a boat and pulled her on board. During transportation to the shore, specialists performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

After that, the victim was handed over to doctors and hospitalised for further treatment.

