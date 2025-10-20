5 257 25
Emergency services rescued minor girl who jumped from Amur Bridge in Dnipro. PHOTO
Emergency workers rescued a 17-year-old Dnipro resident who jumped from the Amur Bridge on the evening of 19 October.
According to Censor.NET, the rescue service was called by local residents who witnessed the incident - the girl was in the water about 100 metres from the shore.
Divers quickly swam to her in a boat and pulled her on board. During transportation to the shore, specialists performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
After that, the victim was handed over to doctors and hospitalised for further treatment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password