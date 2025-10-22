Slovakia may support 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia if energy conditions are taken into account - Fico

Slovakia is ready to agree to the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia if the document takes into account its demands regarding energy and the automotive industry.

This was stated by Prime Minister Robert Fico, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

According to Fico, Slovakia managed to include in the draft conclusions of the summit formulations related to the energy and automotive sectors - these are the points he previously called the conditions for supporting sanctions against Russia.

"If we see the conclusions that we managed to include in the final text - I will go through them again tonight - then I will probably inform Chancellor Merz that we agree with the 19th package. It does not concern us directly, but it is a good tool for negotiations," Fico said.

He also called on the European Commission to suspend changes to CO₂ emission standards for cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 and to resolve the issue of energy prices in the event of Slovakia's refusal from Russian oil.

