The European Union supports the proposal to halt hostilities in Ukraine along the current line of contact as a starting point for peace talks. At the same time, the EU stresses that this does not mean recognition of changes to Ukraine's borders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipp said at a briefing in Brussels that the EU's position remains unchanged—international borders cannot be changed by force. She stressed that only Ukraine has the right to decide on the start of any peace talks.

"We fully support Ukraine and President Zelenskyy in achieving this goal," Hiper said, commenting on the possibility of a truce along the front line.

European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho clarified that the position of the European Union is consistent with the statement signed by the leaders of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The document states that the current line of contact could serve as a starting point for negotiations, but Ukraine's partners remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force.