90% of houses destroyed in Pokrovsk, enemy controls all access roads, - RMA

About 1200 people remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. It is extremely difficult to leave the city, as the Russian invaders control all access roads.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

People live in basements

"People are in basements. They come out only to get water. The remaining category of people is mostly elderly. The enemy is killing civilians... The situation is very difficult. Only thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a humanitarian catastrophe is being avoided," said the head of the RMA.

According to Filashkin, it is difficult for people who stayed in Pokrovsk to leave, as the enemy controls all access roads.

90% of buildings destroyed

The official added that currently 90% of buildings in Pokrovsk are destroyed, including critical infrastructure facilities.

"All houses in Pokrovsk are 90% destroyed. The enemy is destroying everything," said Filashkin.

There are no enemy positions in the city

According to Filashkin, there are no enemy positions in the city. However, the occupants' subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter Pokrovsk.

"There are no enemy positions. Some sabotage and reconnaissance groups are entering, our Defense Forces are destroying the enemy, doing everything possible to ensure that there is no enemy in the city of Pokrovsk," said the head of the RMA.