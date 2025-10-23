Trump called WSJ article about US allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia fake news

US President Donald Trump has called the Wall Street Journal's report that the US allegedly allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia "fake news".

He wrote about this on Truth Social.

"The Wall Street Journal story on the U.S.A.'s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS. The U.S. has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" the American leader wrote.

What did The Wall Street Journal write about?

The Wall Street Journal reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump has lifted a "key restriction" on Ukraine's use of certain long-range missiles provided by Western allies. This will allow Kyiv to increase the radius of strikes on targets deep in Russia and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

