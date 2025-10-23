Zelenskyy and Tusk discuss joint defense projects and SAFE instrument

As part of the European Council meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The head of state reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy spoke about the intensification of Russian air attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities and the urgent need to strengthen air defense.

Topics discussed

"Ukraine’s sky needs additional protection, the security of Europe’s entire airspace depends on it. We discussed military support for Ukraine. Our country is interested in attracting investments from Polish companies into Ukraine’s defense industry," the president emphasized.

The two leaders also discussed using the EU’s SAFE credit mechanism to implement joint defense-industrial production projects that would be mutually beneficial for all participants.

