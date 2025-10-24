ENG
Defence forces repelled Russians near Kucheriv Yar. Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP

The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy near Kucheriv Yar, while Russia advanced near Hrodivka, Volodymyrivka, and Stepnohirsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Kucheriv Yar (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy has advanced near Hrodivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and Stepnohirsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Updated maps

The situation on the front line on the morning of 24 October
Photo: Kucheriv Yar / DeepState
The situation on the front line on the morning of 24 October
Photo: Hrodivka / DeepState
The situation on the front line on the morning of 24 October
Photo: Volodymyrivka / DeepState
The situation on the front line on the morning of 24 October
Photo: Stepnohirsk / DeepState

