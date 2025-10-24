2 628 9
Defence forces repelled Russians near Kucheriv Yar. Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP
The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy near Kucheriv Yar, while Russia advanced near Hrodivka, Volodymyrivka, and Stepnohirsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces drove the enemy back near Kucheriv Yar (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy has advanced near Hrodivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and Stepnohirsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Updated maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password