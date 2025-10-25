The British Royal Air Force and Navy are "hunting Russian submarines" in the North Atlantic.

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healey , addressing dictator Vladimir Putin, according to Censor.NET with reference to BBC.

"We are hunting your submarines," said Healey .

According to him, there is currently a "30% increase in the number of Russian vessels threatening British waters."

Escalation of Russian aggression

According to Healey, this indicates an intensification of "Russian aggression across the entire territory," which, in turn, affects Europe, not just Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense believes that Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic has now returned to the same level as during the Cold War.

It is also noted that the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy have increased their presence in the North Atlantic, where Russian submarines are most active. The Royal Air Force now conducts missions almost daily, sometimes around the clock and often with the support of other NATO allies.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Gili noted that Britain is developing plans to deploy troops in Ukraine after the truce with Russia.