Russian army has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have advanced near three settlements and three regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Zvirove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novohryhorivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Novoselivka (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

Zvirove

Novohryhorivka

Novoselivka

Read more: Defence forces repelled Russians near Kucheriv Yar. Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP