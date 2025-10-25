ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7699 visitors online
News Enemy advance to Dnipropetrovsk region Russian advance
7 993 43

Russian army has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP

maps

Russian occupiers have advanced near three settlements and three regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Zvirove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novohryhorivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Novoselivka (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

Zvirove

DeepState

Novohryhorivka

DeepState

Novoselivka

DeepState

Read more: Defence forces repelled Russians near Kucheriv Yar. Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1580) Donetsk region (4724) Pokrovskyy district (850) Polohivskyy district (148) Novohryhorivka (1) Zvirove (7) DeepState (293)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 