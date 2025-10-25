Russian army has advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have advanced near three settlements and three regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Zvirove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novohryhorivka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Novoselivka (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.
Zvirove
Novohryhorivka
Novoselivka
