Soldiers of "Skelia" regiment cleared Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region of Russians: dozens of occupiers destroyed. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" cleared the village of Yehorivka in the Oleksandrivka sector from Russian invaders. Dozens of invaders were killed. The Ukrainian flag is now flying again in the village.
This was reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, publishing footage of the combat work of the "Skelia" regiment, Censor.NET informs.
"Clearing Yehorivka in the Oleksandrivka direction of the enemy's SRG," the statement said.
Dozens of occupiers were killed
As a result of the sweep, "Skelia" soldiers killed dozens of invaders in the village and on the outskirts of the village. Currently, there is no enemy in Yehorivka.
Ukrainian defenders have installed the national flag of Ukraine in the village.
