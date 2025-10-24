"Skelia" Regiment fighters clears Torske in Donetsk region: up to 100 ruscists eliminated, several captured. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" have cleared Torske in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers.

The soldiers reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Up to a hundred Russians were eliminated. The occupiers entered the village with minimal ammunition, hiding in basements without water or food. The Ukrainian flag is now flying over Torske," they said.

How did it happen?

According to the soldiers, while the clearing operation in Torske was underway, a blocking position was set up on the road toward Lyman.

A group of fighters held their positions for two weeks, stopping Russian forces from advancing.

Several assault groups operated in Torske. Their primary task was to locate the enemy and adjust fire. Only then came the command to move forward and clear the area.

