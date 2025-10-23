Ruscists killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast: family did not want to provide information about AFU. VIDEO

On 20 October 2025, the Russian occupiers committed another war crime. In the village of Zvanivka, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, the invaders killed five civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"A couple with two sons were hiding from shelling in the basement of a private house. The Russian military broke in and demanded information about Ukrainian defenders. Having received no answers, one of them returned and shot unarmed people," they said.

The father and two sons were killed. The Russians also killed a 62-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son in a neighbouring house.

The woman, who was wounded in the face, managed to get to the government-controlled territory.

What preceded it?

The Director General of the Mechnikov Dnipro Regional Clinical Hospital, Serhii Ryzhenko, previously told how the occupiers tortured a family in Zvanivka. The woman is currently undergoing treatment.

What is the victim's condition now?

Later he said that the woman underwent surgery to close the bullet wound and underwent plastic surgery.

"The bullet passed less than one centimetre from death," the hospital director added.

