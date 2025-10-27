Occupiers are trying to infiltrate into Stepnohirsk, but to no avail - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops are conducting infiltration operations from Stepove and Kamianske, trying to gain a foothold in the basements of high-rise buildings in Stepnohirsk, but the Defense Forces are repelling the attacks.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the "South" Defense Forces, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Voloshyn said that the occupiers are constantly trying to penetrate Stepnohirsk - in particular, from Stepove and Kamianske - to occupy the basements of high-rise buildings and hold positions from there. According to him, the enemy is conducting both assault operations and infiltration in small groups.

During the infiltration attempts, small arms battles take place: Ukrainian Armed Forces units conduct search and strike operations to detect and destroy the sabotage groups. "The enemy has no success with such tactics in Stepnohirsk," emphasized Voloshyn.

Russia's attacks in the south

Over the past day, according to him, the enemy stormed positions in the southern direction nine times. Twice they tried to advance near Antonivskyi road bridge, twice more - in the Huliaipillia direction near Malynivka. Near Orikhiv, near Novoandriivka, the enemy even used a mass motorcycle assault consisting of six motorcycles. The battle lasted over an hour and a half.

Voloshyn added that last week the Defense Forces did not lose a single kilometer of positions. The enemy did not make significant progress deep into the settlements, despite massive mechanized attacks with armored vehicles and tanks. However, the aggressor locally destroys the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with air strikes and artillery, which sometimes forces Ukrainian units to retreat to the flank and occupy new lines.