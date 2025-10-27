Ruscists shell Zaporizhzhia region: man killed in Prymorske, woman injured and school destroyed in Ternuvate. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Prymorske and Ternuvate are under enemy fire.

A victim in Prymorske

According to him, a 44-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community.

"Russians attacked Prymorske with artillery. A residential building was destroyed. The man died on the spot," he said.

Strike on Ternuvate

It was also reported that a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district.

"Russian forces struck Ternuvate with guided aerial bombs. A school and a private house were destroyed, while farm buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris," the report said.

The wounded woman is receiving all the necessary medical care.

