Ruscists shell Zaporizhzhia region: man killed in Prymorske, woman injured and school destroyed in Ternuvate. PHOTO
Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Prymorske and Ternuvate are under enemy fire.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
A victim in Prymorske
According to him, a 44-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community.
"Russians attacked Prymorske with artillery. A residential building was destroyed. The man died on the spot," he said.
Strike on Ternuvate
It was also reported that a 60-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district.
"Russian forces struck Ternuvate with guided aerial bombs. A school and a private house were destroyed, while farm buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris," the report said.
The wounded woman is receiving all the necessary medical care.
