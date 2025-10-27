Son of Russian general Marzoev eliminated by KAB in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Ukrainian intelligence officers have released a video of the elimination of Vasilii Marzoev, the son of a Russian general who attacked residential areas in the Kherson region.

"On October 15, 2025, operators from the consolidated UAV unit of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of MoD detected the position of Russian drone operators during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia sector, near the village of Plavni in Vasylivka district.

A precision-guided aerial bomb (KAB) was then sent to the coordinates obtained by the scouts, to send the Russian killers to meet Kobzon," the statement reads.

It is noted that at the moment of the strike, the position was occupied by Russian lieutenant Vasily Marzoev, platoon commander of the 108th Airborne Regiment of the 7th Air Assault Division of the Russian occupation forces.

He and other invaders were killed by the KAB.

Elimination of Vasilii Marzoev

The commander of a Russian reconnaissance platoon, Lieutenant Vasilii Marzoev, was killed in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

He was the son of Russian General Arkadii Marzoev. In July, the SSU notified him and four other Russian generals of suspicion. They commanded the shelling of civilian buildings in Kherson region from January to October 2023.

The attacks killed at least 113 people, including three children. More than 280 people were injured.

