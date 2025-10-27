Russia intensifies censorship on Internet - more than 1.2 million blocked Internet resources, - CCD

State censorship on the Internet is growing rapidly in Russia

In 2025, Roskomnadzor blocked more than 1.2 million Internet resources, 50% more than last year.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Although the agency officially explains the blocking as a "fight against cybercrime" - phishing, malware, or anonymous servers - experts believe that it is primarily about strengthening the state's technical capabilities for censorship.

The expansion of blocking is related to new repressive legislation that provides for punishment even for searching for "extremist materials" or advertising VPN services. Now, an ordinary user can be fined for trying to find prohibited content, and a business can be fined for mentioning means of bypassing blocking.

Thus, a closed digital ecosystem is being formed in Russia, fully controlled by the authorities. Roskomnadzor is effectively gaining a monopoly on information traffic management, and the Kremlin is building a "digital Iron Curtain", isolating Russians from the global information space and replacing the free Internet with state propaganda.

